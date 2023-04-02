Gwen Stefani Stuns In Sparkly Mini Skirt At CMT Awards Ahead Of Performance

Gwen Stefani was an absolute vision on the 2023 CMT Music Awards red carpet. The singer wasn’t just Blake Shelton’s plus one this time around, as she’s also taking the stage for her own performance at the show. Before performing, though, she stunned on the red carpet in a sparkling gold mini skirt, which she paired with fishnet tights. The ensemble was complete with a menswear look on top, consisting of a white shirt and black tie and jacket. Gwen had her hair pulled high on her head in a top knot and added some color to her wardrobe with bright red lipstick.

During the show, Gwen will perform with Carly Pearce. The ladies have gotten to know each other over the last few months, as Carly was the opening act on Blake’s recent tour. With Gwen showing up as a special guest for several shows, she got to bond with Carly backstage.

Gwen is actually a previous CMT Award winner, as she and Blake took home the honor of Collaborative Video of the Year for their song “Nobody But You” in 2020. It was one of two country songs that the lovebirds collaborated on that year, with the second being “Happy Anywhere.” Gwen and Blake have done a number of duets together since they started dating in 2015, but these two flew up the charts for months when they came out.

It’s been nearly eight years since Gwen and Blake started dating after getting together while serving as coaches on The Voice. Both stars were going through divorces in the fall of 2015, and it led them to each other. Blake proposed in October 2020 after five years together. They tied the knot in a small, intimate ceremony the following summer. Gwen has three sons from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale, and Blake has stepped in as stepfather to the boys throughout his relationship with Gwen.

Blake is currently coaching his final season of The Voice. He has said that he is leaving the show to spend more time with Gwen and her kids.