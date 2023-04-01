Reese Witherspoon Spotted Without Wedding Ring In 1st Photos Since Jim Toth Split

Reese Witherspoon, 47, was seen for the first time since her split from her husband Jim Toth, 52, went public, and she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. The actress was photographed walking on the sidewalks of Nashville, TN on Thursday and appeared to be having a serious conversation on her phone. She wore a light blue and white striped button-down top, white pants with a brown belt, and brown sandals.

The beauty also added a straw hat to her look and wore it over her long hair. She accessorized with sunglasses and had a cross body purse that matched her belt and sandals. She topped the outfit off with small hoop earrings and a gold watch.

Reese’s latest outing comes just one week after she made headlines for her split from Jim, with whom she shares son Tennessee, 10. The former lovebirds were married for 12 years and they took to social media to announce the “personal news” to supporters. “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former couple wrote in an Instagram announcement on Friday, March 24. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” they continued. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

After the announcement wowed fans, a source told People that they are still “the best of friends” despite going their separate ways. “They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision,” the source told the outlet. “They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.”