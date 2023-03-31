‘Marie Antoinette’ Exclusive Preview: Marie Shuts Louis Out After He Refuses To Speak To Her

During a busy party while in Fontainebleau, Marie notices Louis talking to Marie Josephine of Savoy in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 2 episode of Marie Antoinette. She sees him laughing and speaking, two things he has yet to do with her despite their marriage.

Madame du Barry gives her a look like she’s just won in this little game they’ve been playing as the fire rages behind them. Marie begins to tear up and runs off. Louis doesn’t follow after her.

Later, when Marie is alone in her room, she hears Louis return. When she gets up, he walks out of her view. “Is Josephine the girl you wanted to marry?” she asks him. “Is that what this is all about, huh?”

He doesn’t say a word. “Was I destined to fail from the start?” she asks him. He opens his mouth but no words come out. Marie is fed up at this point. She closes her door. He runs over and tries to get in, but she refuses. “I won’t open this door until you speak to me,” Marie demands.

On the other side of the door, Louis finally breaks. He begins to cry, unable to articulate any of his feelings with words. Despite a brief bonding moment at the end of episode 2, these two have taken two steps back.

In the April 2 episode, the royal family spends a vacation in Fontainebleau to escape the stifling climate of Versailles. Marie Antoinette learns of the plan of du Barry, who seeks to find a bride in Provence.

Emilia Schüle and Louis Cunningham star as Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI in the new PBS series. The show is focusing on Marie’s early days before she became queen of France and will continue to follow her rise and fall. Marie Antoinette has already been renewed for season 2. New episodes of the first season air Sundays at 10 p.m. on PBS.