Louis Cunningham: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Playing Louis XVI In ‘Marie Antoinette’

Louis plays Louis XVI in Marie Antoinette.

Louis’ parents are royals.

Marie Antoinette is his breakout moment.

Louis Cunningham is part of the incredible ensemble cast of Marie Antoinette, the new PBS series that premieres on March 19. Louis stars as Louis XVI, who becomes King of France and Marie Antoinette’s husband. Marie is played by actress Emilia Schüle.

Who is Louis Cunningham? Turns out, royalty runs in his blood. Get to know this star on the rise.

1. Louis comes from a royal family.

Louis is the son of Princess Charlotte Phyllis Marie of Luxembourg, the daughter of the late Prince Charles of Luxembourg. Princess Charlotte married Mark Victor Cunningham in 1993. They have three children: Louis, Charles, and Donnall.

2. Louis was in Bridgerton.

Louis played Lord Corning in Bridgerton. He appeared in the season 2 episode “Capital R Rake.” He was a suitor who danced with Edwina Sharma.

3. Louis’ first role was in 2021.

His debut role was in the 2021 short film Upper Air. Prior to Marie Antoinette and Bridgerton, Louis appeared in a music video. Marie Antoinette has already been renewed for season 2.

4. Louis had the ‘time of his life’ working on Marie Antoinette.

Ahead of the show’s premiere in France, Louis penned a heartfelt note on Instagram about his experience working on the show. “I have had the time of my life working with you all, I’ve made lifelong friends and learned so much from each and every one of you,” he began. “Thank you to those who put trust in me and who helped me along with this insane opportunity and thank you to every single member of crew and cast for putting up with me and making this beauty of a show!”

He added, “A quick special soppy bit to recognise our queen @emilia.schuele. It has been the biggest honour sharing the screen with you and I am, was and always will be in awe of your talent, generosity and charisma on and off screen. People- she’s a fucking powerhouse and watching her work was both intimidating and wildly invigorating- just you wait.”

5. Louis is on Instagram.

Louis is active on Instagram under the handle @louis_cunningham_. Several of his posts have taken his followers behind-the-scenes of his time filming Marie Antoinette.