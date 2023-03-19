Emilia Schüle: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing Marie Antoinette In New PBS Series

Emilia stars as Marie Antoinette in the new PBS series.

Emilia was born in Russia.

Marie Antoinette has already been renewed for season 2.

Emilia Schüle is taking on one of the most iconic figures in French history: Marie Antoinette. The 30-year-old actress stars as the former queen of France in a new PBS series that premieres on March 19. Get ready for more lavish outfits and royal intrigue, the show has already been renewed for season 2.

So, who is Emilia Schüle? She is a star on the rise. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Hollywood’s new “it” girl.

1. Emilia was raised in Germany.

Emilia was actually born in Russia, but her family moved to Berlin when she was one, the actress revealed to Tatler. Her father is Russian and her mother is Ukrainian. Her parents are doctors and her sister is a human rights lawyer and health coach teaching.

2. Emilia got her first role at 14.

Her debut role was in the German short film Nichts weiter als in 2005. She had a breakout moment in the 2008 film Freche Mädchen. Emilia has also had roles in the TV shows Berlin Station and Treadstone.

3. Emilia is interested in behind-the-camera work as well.

Ahead of filming season 2 of Marie Antoinette, Emilia is currently in filmmaking school. “It’s like a holiday compared to filming,” she told Tatler.

4. Emilia believes Marie was ‘definitely a feminist.’

The series will explore a new side of Marie Antoinette, the controversial French royal. Emilia told Shondaland that the PBS show will show Marie in a “hostile environment” as forces around her seek to tear her down. “She was definitely a feminist. She was always fighting to preserve her freedom, standing up for herself,” Emilia said. “She felt she couldn’t be a human being in Versailles. She didn’t put up with many stupid rules. She was trying to be a queen, a rebel, and a woman with needs.”

5. Emilia is quickly becoming a fashion aficionado.

Dior made two of Emilia’s dresses for Marie Antoinette. She recently attended the Berlin Film Festival in a gorgeous black sequin gown. At the 2022 Venice Film Festival, she stunned in a strapless sequin dress fit for a queen!