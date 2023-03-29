Lana Del Rey Reportedly Engaged To Evan Winiker After Debuting Diamond Ring At Recent Event

Lana Del Rey, 37, is getting married! The singer is engaged to Range Media Partners’ Evan Winiker, according to Billboard. Although the lovebirds are very private about their relationship, they were recently seen in public together a few times over the past several months, including an outing at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival in Sept. and an outing at Pappy and Harriet’s restaurant in Pioneertown, CA earlier this month.

Their engagement news also comes after Lana was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand ring finger at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music event, which took place just a few weeks ago. She posed for photos on the carpet and wore cream-colored lace dress with a belt and gold shoes. She didn’t hold up her hand to put her ring on display, but it could clearly be seen as she held her arms by her sides.

Like Lana, Evan has a successful career. His job at Range Media has led him to work with many different clients, including MAX, Daya, Disco Biscuits, Skyler Stonestreet and Walk Off the Earth. He’s also worked as a musician as a part of the band Steel Train, and toured with Tegan and Sara, Ben Folds, The Fray, Silversun Pickups and more. Fellow musician and producer Jack Antonoff, who is known for being a member of the band fun. and teaming up musically with Taylor Swift, was also a member of Steel Train.

When Lana’s not making headlines for her love life, she’s doing so for her own epic music. She just released her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, on March 24, and it’s already been getting rave reviews. She was also honored with the Visionary Award at Billboard‘s 2023 Women in Music ceremony and gave a memorable acceptance speech.

“I don’t exactly have a long-term vision at all, but if you were curious, I am very, very happy,” Lana said during the epic speech. “When I released my first album 14 years ago, the waters were not quite as warm. I’m really happy for everyone who feels like it’s a wonderful time in the culture to be themselves and express themselves. It didn’t feel that way in 2008. I feel like being happy is the ultimate goal. So I did it.”