Lana Del Rey Shades Her Ex G-Eazy By Ad-Libbing At Her Concert — Watch The Savage Move
Shots fired! Lana Del Rey dragged her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy during her performance of ‘White Mustang’ on her tour without missing a beat. Watch!
Lana Del Rey, 32, delivered some excellent shade towards her ex G-Eazy, 28, on Jan. 7, and fans are absolutely living for it. While performing her song “White Mustang,” which is reportedly about the rapper, Lana changed the line, “Couldn’t stop the way I was feeling the day your record dropped,” to say “his” record, and added: “AND IT WASN’T EVEN THAT GOOD!” Ohh, yes, she did. Watch the clip from the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO, via the Lanapedia Twitter account, above!
Obviously, G-Eazy has moved on with Halsey, and it probably won’t be long before Halsey’s fans take notice of LDR’s insult. For now, the “Summertime Sadness” singer’s stans are rallying behind her. “I didn’t know I needed this until now,” one fan tweeted. “2018 lana is soooo savage and im digging ittt,” another agreed. See photos from Lana’s “White Mustang” video here.
Here’s a bit of bonus shade against Radiohead, who’s suing her for copyright. Lana throws the lines “been trying to get by on only one hit song” and “like my copyrights” into “Pretty When You Cry.” Not a bad way to kick off one’s tour:
sis WENT OFF @LanaDelRey pic.twitter.com/V1nEHGA6Oa
— em (@prettykiIos) January 8, 2018
LA To The Moon Dates
January 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
January 11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
January 13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
January 15 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
January 17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
January 19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
January 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
January 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
January 25 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
January 26 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
January 30 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
February 1 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
February 2 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
February 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
February 6 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
February 8 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
February 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
February 11 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
February 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
February 15 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
February 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center
February 28 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell
HollywoodLifers, is this the most iconic thing Lana has ever done? There are wrong answers.