Khloe Kardashian Claps Back After Online Troll Asks Her If She Misses Her ‘Old Face’

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t mince words when clapping back at online haters. So when a follower took to the comments section of a makeup-free workout video to ask a tone-deaf question, she barely wasted her breath with a response. “Do you miss your old face?” the troll asked, to which the Good American co-founder bluntly replied, “No.” In the March 29 Instagram video post, Khloe, 38, enlisted the help of daughter True Thompson, 5, in sharing her workout routine while rocking a black crop top and matching leggings at the gym. Khloe went makeup free for the clip and used a softening filter.

During the video, she lifted weights, completed lunges, used a rowing machine, and walked on the treadmill with a personal trainer. In the caption, she broke the intense workout routine down into four quarters for fans. “We’re Back Baby!” she wrote in part, noting that she always stretches “before and after” her epic workouts, which is a “game changer.” “I recently had an elbow injury, so my weights are lower than I typically would use and it’s a much lower impact workout than we typically do but this is the pace until my elbow is back to normal,” she explained in the caption.

“I never regret getting a workout in,” the mom of two told fans in the video clip, adding that it makes her feel “accomplished” and “so bada**” to complete a workout. She also commented on her own post, writing, “Trying to explain these workout moves is a workout in its own right,” alongside a laughing emoji. True adorably showed off a chic braid and shared that she’d be off school soon for spring break.

Among the followers to react were some famous faces. “You look so good,” wrote singer Chloe Bailey, while big sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick gave the post a thumbs up. And fans gave Khloe props for being so approachable, even in her social media posts. “It’s so cool how interactive Khloe is with her fans,” remarked a follower. “Shows how down to earth she is.”