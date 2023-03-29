Jennifer Aniston Mocks Adam Sandler’s Casual Look At ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Premiere

You can only roast the ones you love! Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler hilariously poked fun at each other over the Sandman’s super casual outfit on the red carpet for the premiere of their new movie Murder Mystery 2 on Tuesday, March 28. Adam, 56, ran up to Jennifer, 54, as she joked about his outfit, while she was being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight.

Both Jennifer and Adam showed off that they had incredibly different sense of style on the red carpet for the premiere of the new Netflix comedy. Jennifer looked gorgeous as she rocked a sheer, silver mini-dress for the occasion. Meanwhile, Adam kept his outfit much more casual for the occasion. He rocked a gray New York Knicks hoodie, along with a pair of khakis and a bright blue pair of sneakers.

While the Friends actress began her interview, Adam ran in, and Jennifer called him out for his less-than-formal sense of style. “What the hell are you doing? I’m not standing next to him!” she yelled, as the Happy Gilmore star played along. He responded, “You said sweatshirt!”

While Jennifer showed that they had some “miscommunication,” Adam hilariously tried to place the blame on her. “You texted me, ‘Please wear your sweatshirt,'” he said, but Jennifer corrected him. “I said, ‘Please don’t wear your sweatshirt!'” she responded.

The two actors, who have been friends for over 30 years (and co-starred in movies including Just Go With It and the first Murder Mystery), haven’t shied away from some playful roasting. Jennifer revealed that Adam occasionally calls her out when she’s dating someone less than ideal during a March 21 appearance on The Tonight Show. She did poke fun at him for wearing a suit when he received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. “He wore a suit,” she quipped. “He kinda looks like he’s just playing dress up, and he kinda seems very uncomfortable.”