Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Sheer Sparkling Silver Mini Dress At ‘Murder Mystery 2’ L.A. Premiere

Jennifer Aniston never ceases to amaze us with her gorgeous red carpet outfits and that’s exactly what she did at the premiere of Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2 at Regency Village Theatre on March 28. The 54-year-old rocked a tight silver mini dress that put her toned legs on full display and accessorized with strappy heels.

For the event, Jennifer rocked a silver and gray Atelier Versace Spring 2023 knit sleeveless mini dress that was completely sheer and fitted against her toned frame. Her long, toned, and tanned legs were on full display in this distressed beaded mini and she topped her look off with a pair of metallic strappy heeled sandals. As for her glam, Jen had her blonde highlighted hair down in loose waves while parted in the middle. A sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Jennifer has been looking fabulous while promoting her new film and aside from this look, she was recently the special guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when she wore a skintight, black Bottega Veneta one-shoulder midi dress from the Resort 2023 collection. The ruched midi put her toned arms on display and it had an asymmetrical hem that showed off her legs. She accessorized with a pair of strappy black peep-toe heels and a gold bangle.

Aside from these gorgeous looks, Jennifer attended a photocall for the film in Paris on March 16, when she slayed in a fitted ivory Celine by Hedi Slimane gown. The spaghetti strap sequin dress hugged her petite frame perfectly and it had a low-cut cowl neckline while her waist was cinched in. The dress was ruched on one side and flowed into a long skirt and she topped her look off with a simple but gorgeous blowout, a smokey eye, and a nude lip.