Rebel Wilson Snuggles Baby Royce, 4 Mos., During Her ‘First Ever Swim In The Ocean’: Photo

Rebel Wilson has a beach baby in training. The 43-year-old new mom took to Instagram on March 28 to share a precious photo of her 4-month-old daughter’s first time in the ocean, which showed her smiling at her daughter, named Royce, as she held her partially in the clear waters surrounding them. “Roycie’s first ever swim in the ocean,” Rebel captioned the picture. Royce looked adorable in a pink rash guard that featured a mermaid and a white hat that blocked her face. Rebel matched her daughter in a bright pink swim top and shielded her eyes from the sun with a pink Alo visor.

Rebel surprised fans when she announced on Nov. 7, 2022 that she had welcomed a baby — especially because it was only five months after she went public with her now-fiancée Ramona Agruma. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” she wrote in a caption that accompanied a photo of her newborn. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care,” the Australian comedian and actress continued. “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

Rebel and Ramona announced their engagement on Feb. 19 with pics (seen here) of themselves celebrating their love at Disneyland. “We said YES!” Rebel captioned the photos. “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring … and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

During a Nov. 2022 interview, Ramona said that becoming a parent with Rebel has been a “life-changing” experience. “It’s like you start thinking about someone else instead of yourself, priorities change,” she said on Australia’s The Morning Show, per PEOPLE. “When you think, ‘Aw, I wish I would go have a massage’ or something, instead you’re like, ‘No, I just want to spend time with her and be at home.'”

In May 2021, Rebel told her fans that she had been struggling with fertility in a raw post she shared on Instagram, which can be seen here. “I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with…but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya,” she wrote. “The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense…but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.” Rebel has certainly reached the light for which she had been hopeful!