Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma Seen In 1st Photos Together Since Rebel’s Baby Born As They Head To Paris Hilton’s Party

Rebel rocked a Mickey Mouse tee as she held hands with Ramona before taking over the DJ booth with Paris at the launch party.

November 12, 2022 11:24AM EST
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma watch Serena Williams play Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first round at the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, August 29, 2022 in New York City. Serena announced earlier this month she will be stepping away from tennis to focus on growing her family and other pursuits. Us Open Tennis, Flushing Meadow, New York, United Stated - 29 Aug 2022
Rebel Wilson and fiance joins Paris Hilton's Anniversary party. 11 Nov 2022 Pictured: Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA917143_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Comedic actress Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma arrive to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween party dressed as the twins from 'The Shining.' Pictured: Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rebel Wilson was living her best life once again as she stepped out to party with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma and socialite Paris Hilton in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nov. 11. The Pitch Perfect star was spotted holding hands with Ramona as the cute couple made their way onto the famous Santa Monica Pier to help support Paris’ launch of her virtual realm called “Paris World.” It was the first time the couple had been snapped since Rebel welcomed her first child just a few days ago.

Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruman attend Paris Hilton’s launch party in November 2022. (APEX/MEGA)

The 42-year-old Australian comedian recently opened up about the meaning of her daughter’s full moniker: Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson. “Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire,” Rebel told People on Nov. 8. “Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen.”

As for the unique first name of Royce, Rebel explained, “I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one.” She also gushed about holding Royce for the first time, saying it was “overwhelming and exciting.” She added, “My love for her is just overflowing. She is gorgeous and perfect. I felt like, ‘Wow, this is such a precious miracle.’”

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruman rocked comfortable gear for the Santa Monica Pier party. (APEX/MEGA)

On Monday, the star took to her Instagram to announce the arrival of Royce. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” she wrote alongside a snap of the precious tot. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift.”

Meanwhile, in the midst of the baby announcement, Rebel also took to social media to shut down the rumors that she was engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma! “Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!” she wrote over a selfie of the adorable couple at Disneyland. Page Six had initially indicated the pair were wearing diamond rings at the Casamigos Halloween party just a week ago.

In June, a few days after Rebel revealed she was dating Ramona, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife all the details of the red-hot romance, saying the adorable couple are practically “inseparable” after meeting through friends! “They have met each other’s families and friends and have gone on countless trips together,” the insider detailed. “Ramona inspires Rebel to be the best she can be. They work out together, cook dinners together and they are with each other 24/7 pretty much.”

