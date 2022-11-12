Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma Seen In 1st Photos Together Since Rebel’s Baby Born As They Head To Paris Hilton’s Party

Rebel Wilson was living her best life once again as she stepped out to party with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma and socialite Paris Hilton in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nov. 11. The Pitch Perfect star was spotted holding hands with Ramona as the cute couple made their way onto the famous Santa Monica Pier to help support Paris’ launch of her virtual realm called “Paris World.” It was the first time the couple had been snapped since Rebel welcomed her first child just a few days ago.

The 42-year-old Australian comedian recently opened up about the meaning of her daughter’s full moniker: Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson. “Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire,” Rebel told People on Nov. 8. “Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen.”

As for the unique first name of Royce, Rebel explained, “I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one.” She also gushed about holding Royce for the first time, saying it was “overwhelming and exciting.” She added, “My love for her is just overflowing. She is gorgeous and perfect. I felt like, ‘Wow, this is such a precious miracle.’”

On Monday, the star took to her Instagram to announce the arrival of Royce. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” she wrote alongside a snap of the precious tot. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift.”

Meanwhile, in the midst of the baby announcement, Rebel also took to social media to shut down the rumors that she was engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma! “Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!” she wrote over a selfie of the adorable couple at Disneyland. Page Six had initially indicated the pair were wearing diamond rings at the Casamigos Halloween party just a week ago.

In June, a few days after Rebel revealed she was dating Ramona, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife all the details of the red-hot romance, saying the adorable couple are practically “inseparable” after meeting through friends! “They have met each other’s families and friends and have gone on countless trips together,” the insider detailed. “Ramona inspires Rebel to be the best she can be. They work out together, cook dinners together and they are with each other 24/7 pretty much.”