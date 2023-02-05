Rebel Wilson Shows 1st Photos Of Baby Royce’s Face 3 Months After She Was Born Via Surrogate

Rebel Wilson was an adorable doting mom in the first photo of her daughter’s face! The Pitch Perfect actress took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, February 4 to share a beautiful snap of baby Royce, whom she welcomed in November. In the snap, seen here via Page Six, Rebel cradles the sweet newborn, who is looking up at her mother with nothing but love in her eyes. Too cute!

The Australian comedian recently opened up about the meaning of her daughter’s full moniker: Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson. “Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire,” Rebel told People. “Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen.”

As for the unique first name of Royce, Rebel explained, “I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one.” She also gushed about holding Royce for the first time, saying it was “overwhelming and exciting.” She added, “My love for her is just overflowing. She is gorgeous and perfect. I felt like, ‘Wow, this is such a precious miracle.’”

Back in November, the star also took to her Instagram to announce the arrival of her baby, who was welcomed via surrogate. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” she wrote alongside a snap of the precious tot. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift.”

Meanwhile, Rebel recently shut down the rumors that she was engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma! “Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!” she wrote over a selfie of the adorable couple at Disneyland. Fans can’t be blamed for shipping them into matrimony, as the couple appear to be a perfect match.

A few days after Rebel revealed she was dating Ramona, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife all the details of the red-hot romance, saying the adorable couple are practically “inseparable” after meeting through friends! “They have met each other’s families and friends and have gone on countless trips together,” the insider detailed. “Ramona inspires Rebel to be the best she can be. They work out together, cook dinners together and they are with each other 24/7 pretty much.”