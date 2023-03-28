Julia Roberts Debuts Bangs In New Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Julia Roberts looked stunning when she debuted bangs in a gorgeous new hair makeover.

March 28, 2023 1:54PM EDT
julia roberts
Image Credit: Valentin Flauraud/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Julia Roberts can pull off any hairstyle and she proved that when she debuted bangs at a Chopard event. The 55-year-old looked gorgeous with her new front bangs that covered her entire forehead and were done by hairstylist, Serge Normant.

julia roberts
Julia Roberts debuted bangs at a Chopard event on March 28. (Valentin Flauraud/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
julia roberts
Julia Roberts debuted a new hairstyle at a Chopard event. (Valentin Flauraud/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Julia’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, posted a photo of the actress getting her hair done by Serge and she looked gorgeous in a tight black long-sleeve turtleneck dress. Her long brown hair was down in waves while her new voluminous bangs covered the front of her face and her eyebrows. Julia’s tight black dress highlighted her toned figure and she accessorized with a long green beaded necklace. As for her glam, makeup artist Genevieve Herr, gave Julia a sultry smokey eye with a nude matte lip, letting her new hairdo speak for itself.

julia roberts
Julia Roberts’ hair before bangs. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Elizabeth posted the photo with the caption, “@sergenormant banging out bangs in Geneva with @juliaroberts who is wearing a glorious necklace and ring by @chopard. Makeup by @genevieveherr @victoriabeckham #watchesandwonders2023 #juliaroberts.”

Meanwhile, at the actual Chopard Watches and Wonders Geneva event, Julia looked flawless on the red carpet when she wore a white three-piece suit with a plunging V-neck vest. She topped her look off with her brown glossy hair down while her new bangs were front and center. Julia is known for her middle-parted hair which is the usual style she rocks whether her hair is down and straight, curled, or thrown up into an updo.

So, fans were completely shocked to see her new look, which she also showed off on her own Instagram with the caption, “‘Wanna Buy a Watch?’ Thank you Geneva and @Chopard. #watchesandwonders2023.”

