Julia Roberts Debuts Bangs In New Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Julia Roberts can pull off any hairstyle and she proved that when she debuted bangs at a Chopard event. The 55-year-old looked gorgeous with her new front bangs that covered her entire forehead and were done by hairstylist, Serge Normant.

Julia’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, posted a photo of the actress getting her hair done by Serge and she looked gorgeous in a tight black long-sleeve turtleneck dress. Her long brown hair was down in waves while her new voluminous bangs covered the front of her face and her eyebrows. Julia’s tight black dress highlighted her toned figure and she accessorized with a long green beaded necklace. As for her glam, makeup artist Genevieve Herr, gave Julia a sultry smokey eye with a nude matte lip, letting her new hairdo speak for itself.

Elizabeth posted the photo with the caption, “@sergenormant banging out bangs in Geneva with @juliaroberts who is wearing a glorious necklace and ring by @chopard. Makeup by @genevieveherr @victoriabeckham #watchesandwonders2023 #juliaroberts.”

Meanwhile, at the actual Chopard Watches and Wonders Geneva event, Julia looked flawless on the red carpet when she wore a white three-piece suit with a plunging V-neck vest. She topped her look off with her brown glossy hair down while her new bangs were front and center. Julia is known for her middle-parted hair which is the usual style she rocks whether her hair is down and straight, curled, or thrown up into an updo.

So, fans were completely shocked to see her new look, which she also showed off on her own Instagram with the caption, “‘Wanna Buy a Watch?’ Thank you Geneva and @Chopard. #watchesandwonders2023.”