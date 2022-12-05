Julia Roberts Wears Dress Covered In George Clooney Photos To Celebrate Him At Kennedy Center Honors

Julia Roberts pulled out all the stops to help honor her friend, George Clooney, at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 4. The actress showed up to the event in a black Moschino dress that was covered in framed photos of George. The photos featured George from various points in his career. She completed the look with a black cardigan and her hair styled in loose waves.

George was one of the honorees at the Dec. 4 event. The honors are given to those who have made lifelong contributions to American culture in the performing arts. The actor was joined by his wife, Amal Clooney, on the red carpet. This year’s other honorees were Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania Leon and U2.

Julia and George have been friends and colleagues for years. Earlier this year, they starred in the movie Ticket to Paradise together and embarked on a press tour together to promote the film. Despite their incredible chemistry, though, the two revealed in an interview for the movie that they never considered taking their friendship to a romantic place. “Julia was always in a relationship or I was in a relationship<” George explained. “We were fast friends right away. It was nothing. It’s been nothing but fun for us. So I don’t think that [dating] was ever really a thing.”

Ticket To Paradise was filmed amidst the coronavirus pandemic at the end of 2021. The movie filmed in Australia and Julia was away from her husband and three children during production. However, she stayed near George, Amal and their twins, during the time away from her family. “The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair,” Julia admitted. “We were in a bubble and it was the longest I’ve ever been away from my family. I don’t think I’ve spent that much time by myself since I was 25.”