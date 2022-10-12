George Clooney & Julia Roberts Reveal Why They Never Dated Over Their Years-Long Friendship

George Clooney, 61, and Julia Roberts, 54, gave fans an understandable reason why they never considered dating each other after knowing and working together for many years, in a new interview. The actor and actress admitted that it never crossed their minds because they were both in relationships during the times they were filming something together and they always considered each other friends. “To not date each other? I don’t think we needed to state it,” Julia told Accessonline.com when asked if she and George ever had a “no dating policy.”

“It just seemed the right thing to do,” she added. “Julia was always in a relationship,” George then answered. “Or I was in a relationship, and we were fast friends right away. And so, it was nothing, it’s been nothing but fun for us. So, I don’t think that was ever really a thing.”

“Yeah, it was never like, ‘Hi,’” Julia then playfully said to George in a flirty way before he responded with, “Hey, oooo, let’s take this to a different level.” They both couldn’t help but laugh after their comments, showing off their cute and friendly bond.

George and Julia’s comments about dating each other come after they talked about being older parents. The mother and father appeared on the Today Show to promote their film earlier this week, and George, who’s the father of twins Alexander and Ella, 5, joked that he’s glad he’ll be “out of it” when his daughter is old enough to date. “I kind of like the idea of being sort of out of it, when my daughter starts to date,” he said.

“‘Papa, I want you to meet … he’s a drummer in a band’,” he jokingly continued, referring to how it may be when Ella introduces him to a romantic interest. “‘What? I like toast,’” he added, referring to what his future response would be. Julia, who is the mother of kids, Henry, 15, and twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, explained that she feels their children chose them at the right time.

“The truth is … no matter how old we are — George being the oldest of us — they have chosen us in this moment to be their stewards and their shepherds in this life experience,” she explained. “I met [husband Danny Moder] when I was ready,” she went on to tell George. “You met [wife Amal Clooney] when you were ready. And then we call these children into our lives when we’re ready to best partner with them.”