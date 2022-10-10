George Clooney Jokes That He Wants To Be ‘Out Of It’ When Daughter Ella, 5, Start Dating

George Clooney talked about his experience in being an older parent, during an appearance with Julia Roberts on the 'Today' show.

October 10, 2022 6:39PM EDT
George Clooney
George Clooney and Amal Clooney The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018
US actor George Clooney (R) and wife human rights attorney Amal Clooney arrive at the Albie Awards, hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice, in New York, New York, USA, 29 September 2022. The Albie Awards are presented by the Clooney Foundation for Justice to individuals who have devoted their lives to justice at great personal risks, according to a statement.Albie Awards, Hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice in New York, USA - 29 Sep 2022
Amal Clooney and George Clooney Clooney Foundation Gala, Arrivals, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2022
George Clooney, 61, jokingly admitted he’s happy he’ll probably “be out of it” when his daughter, Ella, 5, gets older and starts dating, in a new interview. The doting father, who’s also dad to Ella’s twin, Alexander, appeared on Today with Tickets to Paradise co-star Julia Roberts, 54, and they both discussed their experiences in being older parents. “No. I kind of like the idea of being sort of out of it, when my daughter starts to date,” George said when talking about his take on parenting young children in his 60s.

“‘Papa, I want you to meet … he’s a drummer in a band’,” he jokingly continued, referring to how it may be when Ella introduces him to a romantic interest. “‘What? I like toast,'” he added, referring to what his future response would be.

Julia, who is the mother of kids, Henry, 15, and twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, also commented on his jokes and gave her own take on the situation. “The truth is … no matter how old we are — George being the oldest of us — they have chosen us in this moment to be their stewards and their shepherds in this life experience,” she explained.

George Clooney, Amal Clooney
George and his wife Amal at a previous event. (PETER FOLEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

“I met [husband Danny Moder] when I was ready,” she went on to tell George. “You met [wife Amal Clooney] when you were ready. And then we call these children into our lives when we’re ready to best partner with them.”

George and Amal welcomed their twins three years after they were married in 2017. In Sept. he opened up about teaching the tots a language he himself has never learned: Italian. “We taught them Italian,” he told Gayle King during a CBS This Morning interview. “But we don’t speak Italian, so we’ve armed them with a language they can harm us with. And we both don’t really know what they’re saying. I’m from Kentucky, English is my second language.”

George also commented on how he feels about the possibility of his twins choosing an acting career in the future, in another interview just a few days before. “They can do whatever they want,” George told ET of his only children. “My guess is that they’re a little smarter than me, so, they’ll probably do something — they already speak three languages, so, I’m still working on English.”

