BTS’ Jungkook Bares His Chiseled Abs In Sexy New Calvin Klein Campaign: Photos

Jungkook, 25, is looking fit in his latest Calvin Klein photos! The BTS member was named the global brand ambassador for the famous line on Tuesday, and eye-catching sexy black and white photos and video were released for his all new campaign. He flaunted chiseled abs under a Calvin Klein denim jacket and added matching denim jeans from the Spring 2023 collection, in some of the snapshots. Another photo showed him in a lighter denim jacket over a white T-shirt and denim jeans.

In addition to the memorable campaign photos, a press release from Jungkook was released. In it, he talked about how “special” it was to be part of one of the biggest clothing lines in history. “I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be their newest global ambassador,” the press release read. “This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein’s heritage and brand values resonate with me.”

“My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way,” he continued. “I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand.”

Shortly after Calvin Klein released Jungkook’s epic photos and video, his fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts. “Wow! That’s all I can say. Wow!!,” one fan wrote, while another called the campaign looks “stunning.” A third called the day the “happiest” one of their life after seeing the photos and video, and others shared heart-eyed emojis.

When Jungkook isn’t posing for big clothing lines, he’s taking on solo music projects. He and his fellow members of BTS announced a temporary hiatus last year and the talented musician has already been getting praise for his other work. He teamed up with singer Charlie Puth for the song “Left & Right” last summer, and also gave a memorable performance of his song “Dreamers” during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Junkook’s fellow BTS members, including Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, and V have also taken on fashion-related projects. They’ve signed on with big names that include Dior, Valentino, Louis Vuitton and Celine respectively.