BTS On Hiatus Until 2025 As They Fulfill Mandatory Military Duty For Their Country

Able-bodied men under the age of 28 in South Korea are required to serve in the army for 18 months, and the boys of BTS are being called to duty. Jin will be the first member of the group to embark on military service this month (October). In 2020, a special ruling was put in place for pop stars, allowing them to defer their service until the age of 30 (Jin will celebrate his 30th birthday in December). The band’s management, BigHit Music, confirmed the news on Oct. 17, adding that the boys will go on hiatus until 2025 as they fulfill their commitment.

“After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve,” BIGHIT said in a statement on Twitter. “Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere. BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now.”

The statement then confirmed that Jin will leave for his service at the end of October when he concludes his schedule for his solo release. “Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans,” the management team added. “Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

In June, BTS announced they would soon be taking a break to pursue their solo projects. “As part of the HYBE family, we support and encourage our artists and are beyond proud that they will each now have time to explore their unique interests and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home,” the statement concluded. “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” is more than a track from their latest album, it is a promise, there’s much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS.”