Rachel Bilson Shuts Down Criticism Of Her Exes After Revealing She Didn’t Orgasm Until Age 38

Rachel Bilson is setting the record straight about her sexual experiences that made headlines earlier this month. The 41-year-old actress shocked fans when she revealed on the March 13 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast that she didn’t experience an orgasm from sex until she was “about 38” years old. This caused fans to do a deep dive into her dating history and call out her previous partners, which include but are not limited to Adam Brody, the father of her daughter Hayden Christensen, and Bill Hader. Rachel, however, came to their defense on the March 23 episode of The Viall Files podcast.

“Apparently, there were certain names brought up in both regards, and I’m not OK with that because it has nothing to do with that,” The O.C. alum told host Nick Viall, 42. “Nobody was involved other than myself. It was all about me. It’s all about knowing my own body and my own self.”

Rachel’s original comment came as she discussed the topic with comedian Whitney Cummings. “She was explaining to me that she got off birth control, and at 40 she was able to have an orgasm,” Rachel recalled to Nick. “I just jumped on that, and I was like, ‘When I was older I was able to do that too.'” She added, “Let me tell you guys … it has nothing to do with any partner, OK? People like to just make stories.”

Rachel also revealed the truth behind another rumor about her love life while chatting with Nick: the rumor that she and Nick were an item in 2019. “No, Nick and I never dated,” she said. “We did troll the internet,” the reality star added with a devious tone. Fans were convinced they were dating in July 2019 when Nick posted a photo of the pair sitting on his podcasting couch and captioned it, “Will we choose to forgo our individual rooms…” Rachel left a flirty comment that read, “He slid into her…dms #sheaccepted.” The photo that caused the drama can be seen here.

Rachel, of course, went on to date Bill. She is currently single. The Bachelor alum is now engaged to Natalie Joy, who he dated for about two years before popping the question.