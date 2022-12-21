Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Arrive With Daughter Briar, 8, In Canada For Christmas

Home for the holidays. Rachel Bilson reunited with her ex Hayden Christensen to take their daughter, Briar Rose, 8, back to Hayden’s home country of Canada for Christmas! In pics you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the Take Two actress, 41, and Star Wars alum, also 41, were seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport with their daughter looking bundled up and ready for a trip “over the river and through the woods” for the upcoming holiday. Rachel rocked an orange beanie cap, maroon jacket, and brown sherpa-lined boots as she pulled along her luggage.

Her daughter Briar snuggled under a full length quilted brown coat, matched her famous mama with cozy brown boots as she walked alongside her. Hayden appeared ready for the journey home head to toe black with a trench coat and black baseball cap. The family were enthusiastically greeted by Hayden’s thrilled mom, Alie Nelson, who was seen throwing her arms around Rachel upon their December 21 arrival.

The O.C. beauty and her action star ex originally met on the set of Jumper back in 2008 and were engaged by 2009. Per PEOPLE, they nixed the engagement in 2010, only to reconcile just a few months later. In October of 2014, they welcomed little Briar Rose. By 2017, their relationship had fizzled out for good amid rumors that Hayden had a flirtation with Emma Roberts, and they went their separate ways.

But the trip together proves that the duo, despite their split, go above and beyond when it comes to coparenting Briar. “Communication is key and just being on the same page, so everything’s about the kid,” she told PEOPLE in a July 2021 interview. “As long as you put the kid first, everything will be okay.”

And having separate houses, it turns out, was a benefit during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s been going pretty well,” Rachel told Us Weekly in December 2020 of working with Hayden to parent their daughter. “It’s also nice because you’re stuck in the house. So, for her to have another house to go to, I think that’s actually been helpful. So, all in all, it’s been good.”