Kate Bosworth & Justin Long Reportedly Engaged: She’s ‘On Cloud Nine’ & ‘He Adores Her’

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are getting hitched just one year after first going public with their romance! Multiple sources confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying, “Kate is just on cloud nine. She is showing off her engagement ring to friends. She is being coy about details, but she is beaming. Everyone is happy for her. Justin is a great guy. He adores her. It’s just amazing to see them together.” HollywoodLife reached out to their reps for comment, but we did not receive immediate responses.

The actress, 40, and the actor, 44, first sparked engagement rumors at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where they were photographed looking absolutely smitten with each other and packing on the PDA. Plus, the Blue Crush star was wearing a diamond ring on that finger (seen below), making fans question if they had taken the next step in their relationship. Neither she nor Justin mentioned the ring at the star-studded event on March 13. The couple looked regal that night, with Justin rocking a traditional black tux, while Kate looked every bit of glamorous in a strapless gown that featured a black velvet top and a full light pink skirt.

Kate and Justin are believed to have gotten together in 2020, but didn’t go public with their romance until April 2022. A month later, they went Instagram official with a carousel of selfies shared to Justin’s Instagram account.

They have since shared countless loved-up posts on social media. In January, Kate thanked the Live Free or Die Hard star for making her birthday so special with a string of adorable selfies together — including several PDA-filled smooching snapshots. “You are my love and my light, my peace and my thrill,” she began the heartfelt post. “Thank you for holding my hand when we sleep. Thank you for tying my shoelaces when you notice they are undone. Thank you for making me laugh so hard I have to leave the room. Thank you for showing me what love is and for making this the best birthday ever”.

Of course, Justin showered his woman with love to celebrate her 40th trip around the sun. “She is also the best part of my day, everyday – even when we’re not together. She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same – all the time,” he began alongside sweet snapshots of the pair. “She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone. She thanks everyone – even when she’s suffering, she’s kind. She was grateful to the nurses while she was in true pain. She is deeply compassionate and can’t hurt anyone but she can be a rascal. She loves to tease. She has the best softest lips I’ve ever kissed. She loves beer and football more than I do (and I love beer and football).”

“She is purely good,” he contonued. “She will stand up to anyone who isn’t. She has true integrity and grit. She has, by far, my favorite smile. She is sitting next to me writing her own Instagram post that I know will be eloquent and funny and deeply honest – because she is all those things. She is going to write such a great inspiring book one day. She is my joy. She is my best friend. Happy Birthday HANSAAAY.” Too cute!

Kate was previously married to Michael Polish for eight years between 2013 and 2021. Justin has never been married.