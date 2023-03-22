Tom Cruise Reportedly Has ‘No Part’ In Daughter Suri’s Life 11 Years After Katie Holmes Divorce

Tom Cruise is not involved in his daughter, Suri Cruise’s, life, according to a new report from Page Six. The paper reports that Tom “has not seen [Suri] in a very long time and is not part of her life.” HollywoodLife has reached out to the actor’s rep, as well as a rep for Suri’s mom, Katie Holmes, for comment.

Suri was just six years old when Tom and Katie divorced in 2012. Tom has not been photographed with his youngest daughter since a 2012 trip to Disneyland, which has led to much speculation about their relationship over the years. Meanwhile, Suri, who is now 16 years old, currently lives in New York City with her mom and they are photographed out and about together quite often. Katie was awarded primary custody after the divorce.

It has long been reported by various media outlets that Tom and Suri have an estranged relationship, with many citing Tom’s dedication to Scientology as a possible reason. While Tom does not often discuss his personal life, he did address this situation during a 2013 court case. The trial took place after Tom and Katie’s divorce when tabloid stories surfaced that claimed Tom “abandoned” his daughter. He sued for defamation at the time, seeking $50 million. Tom was deposed in 2013 amidst the lawsuit, and was asked whether Katie’s desire to protect Suri from Tom’s Scientology ties was part of the reason the two divorced.

“I find that question offensive. There’s no need to protect my daughter from my religion,” Tom insisted. However, when pressed about whether or not Scientology was one of the reasons Katie left him, Tom admitted, “That was one of the assertions, yes.” Tom wound up settling with the media company, Bauer Media, and the details of the settlement were not publicly disclosed.

In addition to Suri, Tom also shares two adopted children — Isabella, 30, and Connor, 28 — with his ex, Nicole Kidman. Tom was not at Bella’s 2015 wedding, but the 30-year-old confirmed in 2016 that she “of course” talks to both of her parents.