Suri Cruise, 16, Flashes A Big Smile As She & Mom Katie Holmes Jet Out Of NYC After Christmas

Suri Cruise looked very excited to take a trip with her mother Katie Holmes as they were seen at Newark Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday, December 27. The Dawson’s Creek star’s daughter, 16, was smiling wide in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Katie, 44, was masked up, but looked equally as excited to take a trip with her daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

While it’s not clear where the two were heading, Suri was clearly looking forward to the trip, as she was absolutely beaming during their walk through the airport. The teen looked cozy in a beige puffer jacket, sweatpants and white converse. She also carried a white tote bag with her. Her mom was wearing a long, black jacket, as well as sneakers. The Batman Begins star also accessorized with a large, red scarf (perfect for the holiday season) and a pink face mask. Katie also carried a black bag with her.

Aside from the holiday vacay, Katie and her look-alike daughter spend a lot of time together, and they’re often seen out and about with each other around New York City. Suri and her mom are often seen grabbing dinner or simply going for walks together.

The mother-daughter girls’ trip comes just weeks after it was reported that Katie had broken up with musician Bobby Wooten III, after eight months together. The pair were first spotted together back in April, but earlier in December sources revealed that they split up to Us Weekly. “They just didn’t work out together for the long run,” an insider told the outlet.

Katie and Suri’s trip comes just months before the actress is set to star in a stage production of the play The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler. The production will be directed by Barry Edelstein. The Off-Broadway show will begin previews on July 26, and it’s run will be from February 16 to March 26 at the Laura Pels Theater, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Katie’s last role in a stage production was when she starred in a 2008 Broadway production of All My Sons by Arthur Miller.