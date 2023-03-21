Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Share A Laugh During A Guys Night Out In NYC: Photo

Ben Affleck and his pal Matt Damon had a guys’ night in New York on Monday, March 20. The Good Will Hunting co-stars looked like they were having a laugh as they were photographed walking into the Crosby Hotel in the Big Apple. As they walked side-by-side, Matt, 52, seemed to be making a joke, as he pointed to something off to the side, as Ben, 50, smiled with his buddy on the way to a press junket.

Both of the actors were dressed in black and bundled up for the evening as they enjoyed their night out on the town. Ben rocked a black coat over a gray sweater and pin-striped pants. The Town star completed the look with some black and red sneakers. Matt similarly sported a comfortable-looking black overcoat over a deep blue outfit.

Ben and Matt’s friendship has spanned decades, and both rose to fame when they co-starred and wrote the screenplay for the massive hit film Good Will Hunting, which won them an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. The pair clearly share a special bond both on-screen and off, whether they’re co-starring in an upcoming project or The Martian star is attending Ben’s wedding to Jennifer Lopez.

Most recently, Ben and Matt co-starred in the basketball biopic Air, which follows Sonny Vaccaro and the creation of the original Air Jordan shoe line for Nike. Matt stars as Sonny, and Ben plays Nike co-founder and former CEO Phil Knight. The movie premiered at SXSW, and it will hit theaters in April.

Aside from their upcoming movie, Ben and Matt seemed like they had a blast together when they celebrated Ben’s marriage to J.Lo over the summer. In the leadup to the marriage, Matt wished his Last Duel co-star the best in interviews. “They’re both great. I just want for their happiness,” he said during an April interview with The Carlos Watson Show. “He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them.”