Rebel Wilson Slays In Blue Dress While Holding Hands With Fiancee Ramona Agruma 5 Months After Baby

Rebel Wilson stole the show at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund event, An Unforgettable Evening, in LA on March 16, when she wore a gorgeous satin blue gown. The 43-year-old was joined by her fiancee, Ramona Agruma, who looked just as gorgeous in a black mini dress after the couple welcomed a baby five months ago.

For the event, Rebel wore a fitted blue satin dress with cap sleeves and a square neckline. The dress was cinched in at the waist and flowed into a straight skirt and she accessorized with metallic silver pointed-toe pumps and a black clutch. As for her glam, Rebel had her platinum blonde hair down and parted to the side in voluminous waves while a glossy nude lip and a sultry smokey eye tied her look together.

Meanwhile, Ramona looked just as fab in a tight black off-the-shoulder mini dress that was lined with feathers across the neckline. She styled her LBD with a pair of black strappy platform heels and a hot pink and metallic silver woven basket bag.

The couple looked adorable as they held hands on the red carpet after welcoming a baby girl, Royce Lillian, via surrogate in November 2022. Rebel shared the shocking news of her baby in a tweet on Nov. 7, “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. She’s a little miracle!”

It’s been five months since Rebel welcomed a baby girl, however, it wasn’t until February 4, that Rebel shared an adorable photo of Royce’s face. Rebel shared the photo to her Instagram story, which pictured her holding baby Royce who was snuggled in her arm.