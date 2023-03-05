Rebel Wilson Says Meghan Markle Wasn’t ‘Naturally Warm’ When They Met

Rebel Wilson, 43, talked about recently meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with her mother, in a new interview, and seemed to have very different opinions about each of them. The actress explained that she met the royal couple through a mutual friend and thought Harry “could not have been nicer,” but didn’t think Meghan was “not as cool.” She also mentioned how her mom’s questions may be the reason the Duchess of Sussex didn’t “warm” up to her.

“Meghan wasn’t as naturally warm,” she told host Andy Cohen. “My mum being Australian asked her all these slightly rude questions like, ‘where are your kids?’ and things like that.”

“Maybe that’s why she was like, ‘Who are these annoying convicts from Australia?’ I’m like, ‘Mum, don’t ask her that’,” she jokingly added.

Rebel’s latest comments about Harry and Meghan aren’t the first ones she’s publicly made about the couple. When hosting the BAFTAs a year ago, she mentioned their headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey. She told the award show crowd that the interview was filled with “drama, horror & fantasy,” and joked that it should have been nominated for a category at the awards.

When Rebel’s not giving her opinions on Harry and Meghan, she’s living it up with her new fiancee Ramona Agruma, whom she recently got engaged to at the Cinderella Castle in Disneyland, CA. They plan to have their upcoming wedding at the same place and Rebel hasn’t been shy about sharing her joy on social media and beyond.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” Rebel wrote while coming out on Instagram in June 2022. She also shared a photo of her and Ramona happily posing together. The pair started dating around Jan. of the same year and were first publicly seen at an NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. They were also spotted at Vanity Fair‘s Oscars party in March 2022.