Rebel Wilson Jokes About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview At BAFTA’s — Watch

Rebel Wilson dared to call out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous Oprah Winfrey interview while hosting the BAFTA’s.

Rebel Wilson, 42, got attention at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards on Mar. 13 when she dared to call out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey. The gorgeous actress, who was hosting the exciting event, said the interview had “drama, horror & fantasy,” and even joked that it should have been nominated for a category at the awards. Watch Rebel’s entire hosting segment, here!

Rebel made the joke while presenting the category for ‘Outstanding British Film.’ As she prepared to introduce the category, she joked that the infamous interview “had it all.” As the crowd laughed awkwardly at the roast, the camera panned to Emma Watson, who seemed to cringe slightly at the joke. Overall, Rebel didn’t seem to lose the crowd with the moment, although the tease certainly could have ruffled some feathers!

In addition to her BAFTAs hosting gig, Rebel made an impression with her wardrobe for the night. Rocking a form-fitting red gown and a red lip to match while onstage, she rocked an entirely different look on the red carpet. A strapless gown complete with a fun, tulle silhouette, Rebel’s first red carpet look was the perfect balance to her sexier, more classic look while presenting.

The BAFTAs is one of the biggest events Rebel has been a part of since turning 42 earlier this month. The fun-loving star made sure to celebrate her birthday with luxury and style when she spent a weekend at an impressive celebrity-loved resort called the One&Only Palmilla with some of her closest pals. She enjoyed a fireworks display and cocktails and even took the trip on a private jet, which she showed off with a pic on Instagram.

In addition to taking in the awesome amenities, Rebel made sure to dress in memorable outfits throughout the weekend. One included a black fitted dress with sheer long sleeves and another was a green sweatshirt with matching bike shorts. She also wore an eye-catching turquoise blazer over a white top and blue jeans while spending time outside in the nice weather. She topped the outfit off with tan slip-on shoes with pointed toes.

When Rebel’s not stunning in one-of-a-kind outfits, she’s doing so in swimsuits. After losing a whopping 100 lbs., she has posed for several pics in various one-pieces and bikinis over the past year. From bright neon-colored choices to attractive black ones, she has proven that she looks great in just about anything!