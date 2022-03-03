Rebel Wilson: Inside Her ‘Spectacular’ 42nd Birthday Weekend In Cabo With Her BFFs — Photos

Rebel Wilson spent the last few days at a popular Mexican resort on the edge of the beautiful Baja Peninsula with some of her closest pals as she celebrated turning 42.

Rebel Wilson has an impressive birthday weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico this past weekend and she has the stunning posts to prove it! The actress, who turned 42 on March 2, celebrated a few days early with some of her best friends, including British television presenter and actress Carly Steel, Australian actor, musician and presenter Hugh Sheridan, and Lemon Ve Limon founder Ramona Agruma, and enjoyed A-list service at the celebrity-favorite resort, One&Only Palmilla, located at the edge of the Baja Peninsula.

Rebel was sure to take to Instagram to post several new photos and videos from her eventful weekend and they gave her fans a little glimpse of the thrilling time she and her friends had. One photo showed her and her group standing outside on the steps of a private jet before they left for the festivities. “Birthday weekend,” she captioned the snapshot along with a jet emoji.

Another epic post included gorgeous pics of Rebel wearing a turquoise blazer over a white top, blue jeans, and tan pointy shoes, as she enjoyed drinks and the beautiful view outside the resort. “Spending my One&Only birthday this year at the One&Only Palmilla,” she captioned the post.

The first video Rebel shared on her main page showed the group mingling outside at night as fireworks went off in the sky behind them. The Australian talent wore a gray sweatshirt and matching biker shorts during the memorable moment. “Biggest birthday surprise with these besties # Cabo Capers 👯‍♀️,” she wrote alongside the clip.

The final main post Rebel shared included various clips from the weekend. In some, she wore a flattering black fitted dress with sheer sleeves and looked like she was having the time of her life while flashing smiles and dancing the night away. She was also spotted hitting a colorful piñata.

“Well I’m now on 42nd street! Thank you again @oneandonlypalmilla @ooresorts for having me and some great mates at your spectacular resort to celebrate! 💃🏼💕💃🏼,” the birthday girl captioned the impressive video.

Some of the most epic parts of Rebel’s eventful weekend included her group being greeted with a margarita cart and a cactus that was created entirely out of chocolate congratulating her on her upcoming role as host of the BAFTAs. Whales also spouted off the shore right in front of the villa they were at.