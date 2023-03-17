Gisele Bundchen Rocks Green Bikini Top & Skirt While In Costa Rica With Daughter Vivian

Mom and daughter day! Gisele Bundchen and her daughter Vivian went for a relaxing walk on the beach in Costa Rica on Wednesday, March 15. The model, 42, and her daughter, 10, walked hand-in-hand as they strolled on the beach in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. It looked like the two were enjoying some quality time during their tropical getaway.

Gisele had a huge smile on as she walked along the beach. She wore a dark green bikini top, perfect for basking in the sun. She also sported a comfortable-looking, tan skirt. She walked barefoot and had her sandals in hand during the stroll. Vivian sported an oversized white t-shirt as she walked with her mom. Vivian was seen petting some of the dogs that were walking beside them.

That same day, Gisele shared a photo of herself on Instagram relaxing in some of the greenery and shared an inspirational quote in the caption. “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth,” she wrote under the photo.

Vivian is Gisele’s younger child, who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Brady, who she was married to from 2009 to 2022. The pair also have an older son Benjamin, 13. Tom also has an older son John, 15, from a previous relationship.

The model seems like she’s been having a great time during her stay in Costa Rica. Besides enjoying some downtime with her daughter, she was also seen hanging out with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, who she’s spent a lot of time with since she and Tom split up, on the getaway.

Months after Tom and Gisele announced that they were getting a divorce, the NFL superstar announced that he was retiring “for good” this time. With the announcement, he shared photos of himself with his kids and Gisele and his other ex Bridget Moynihan in a moving farewell to his football career on Instagram. When he announced his retirement, Gisele shared an encouraging message on Instagram. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” she wrote.