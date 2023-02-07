Gisele Bündchen Watches Daughter Vivian Take Riding Lesson In 1st Photos Since Tom Brady Retirement

Gisele Bundchen continues to be a devoted parent! The Brazilian bombshell, 42, was seen watching her 10-year-old daughter Vivian get another riding lesson after ex-husband Tom Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1. In pics taken in Miami on Monday, February 6th, the former Victoria’s Secret supermodel was snapped smiling as she held a cell phone and watched her daughter on horseback. Gisele rocked her natural, sandy blonde waves and a gray t shirt and accessorized with a pair of chic shades and a tasteful wristwatch. In the saddle, Vivian wore a white polo top, helmet, and riding gloves.

The appearance comes just five days after Tom finally made the decision to step away from professional football — this time, for good. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” he said in part during an Instagram video. “I won’t be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. I really thank you guys so much. To every single one of you for supporting me — my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

Tom famously retired in February of 2022, only to return to continue another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40 days later. His return to the sport touched off a spiral in his personal life, and Gisele separated from him in September before filing for divorce in October. The duo also shares son Benjamin, 13, while Tom additionally shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

For her part, Gisele seemed to have written off any lingering bad feelings. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” she wrote via the comments thread of Tom’s announcement, along with a praying hands emoji.