Gisele Bundchen Takes Daughter Horseback Riding After Tom Loses Tempter At Bucs Game: Photo

Giddy up! Amid rumors that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent split, the former was seen out with their daughter Vivian, 9, for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday, October 16. The former Victoria’s Secret supermodel, 42, rocked navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy riding. Gisele wore a blue ball cap and had her hair pulled back in a relaxed bun. She also notably went without her wedding ring again, as her left arm was resting on the fence while she smiled and watched Vivian in the sunshine — she was even photographed snapping some pics of her only daughter with her cell phone!

The outing came the same day that Tom, 45, was seen losing his temper and screaming at his teammates on the sidelines during the Buccaneers game against the Pittsburg Steelers. “You are so much better than the way you’re f***cking playing,” he was seen yelling, via a video captured by Fox Sports. It also sounded like he shouted that they’d “get your f***cking ass kicked” if they didn’t step up their game. His teammates appeared to remain calm during the encounter.

The explosive moment comes amid reported growing tension between himself and his estranged wife Gisele, and both are rumored to have lawyered up earlier this month, per Us Weekly. The duo apparently stopped living under the same roof months ago, after Tom reneged on his retirement from the NFL (after only 40 days) back in March. A source told us in September that while Gisele attempted to “adjust,” she was struggling.

“Gisele did her best to adjust to Tom‘s decision to go back [to the NFL] but it hasn’t been easy for her because that wasn’t their agreement,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last month. “She’s a very supportive wife, but she’s also speaks her truth so there’s been a lot of tension since he went back. She needed to take some time to herself and Tom is respecting that.” Gisele reportedly spent some time in Costa Rica following their falling out.

Aside from Vivian, Tom and Gisele share son Benjamin, 13, while Tom also shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.