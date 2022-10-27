Gisele Bundchen Cheers On Daughter Vivian, 9, At Horse Riding Amid Tom Brady Divorce Rumors

Gisele Bundchen took her daughter Vivian, 9, out for another horseback riding outing amid rumors of a permanent split from husband Tom Brady. In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the world-famous Brazilian supermodel, 42, wore gray yoga pants and a cropped, sleeveless tee as she watched Vivian hop on horseback for the October equestrian lesson, which reportedly took place in Palm Beach, Florida over the weekend. Gisele looked naturally stunning, wearing minimal makeup and long, wavy hair with sunglasses and small hoop earrings. She finished the look with sneakers and carried a bag while smiling at Vivian and proudly snapping photos of her daughter. Once again, Gisele went without a wedding ring.

Meanwhile, the tenacious Vivian, who has been seen riding during multiple sessions lately, rocked a colorful tie-dyed shirt with a rainbow detail, riding gloves, and teal leggings as she showed off for her mom! At one point, the helmet wearing young equestrian even went hands-free while Gisele took a photo on her smartphone.

Gisele and Vivian appear to be making the very best of a difficult time during their days out together. Rumors currently run rampant that Gisele’s marriage to Tom, 45, is deeply troubled following the NFL star’s decision to renege on his retirement from the Bucs. Since then, the parents of two have reportedly separated, with both parties lawyering up with divorce attorneys, per Page Six.

A source told us in recent comments that Gisele is taking comfort from her five beloved sisters — especially her twin, Patricia. “Gisele has been spending a ton of time connecting with family, exercising, meditating, and spending time with her kids,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for an October 23 report. “Gisele is incredibly close with her sisters, particularly her twin sister Pati, who she’s been able to open up to about all of this. Gisele feels a special bond with Pati and they communicate multiple times a day. Not only because Pati is her spokesperson and manager, but as her sister, so they always know what’s going on in each other’s lives.”

Tom and Gisele share kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian. Tom also has a 15 year old son, Jack, with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan. The power couple married in February of 2009.