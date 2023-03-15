Ben Affleck Bonds With Mom Chris On Casual Outing In Beverly Hills: Photos

Ben Affleck enjoyed a fun, casual outing in ritzy Beverly Hills with his mom, Chris! See the photos below.

March 15, 2023
Ben Affleck and Chris Anne Boldt
Ben Affleck and his mom made the best of a regular Wednesday by stepping out in Beverly Hills for some mother-son time. In photos, the Good Will Hunting star, 50, rocked a red plaid, fleece-lined jacket paired with black jeans and a beige sweater as he walked with his mom Chris Anne Boldt in the famously posh city.  He accessorized with a stylish pair of shades and sneakers, and slung a black shoulder bag over his arm while also carrying an off-white tote. His mom wore casual black pants and a matching t shirt, with an open gray duster sweater. She carried a classic black handbag, and the mom and son were seen chatting and laughing as they walked.

Ben has always been close to his mom, and they’re frequently seen stepping out together. In 2015, when he was going through his difficult split from ex-wife Jennifer Garner, a source told PEOPLE that he turned to Chris for support. “While Jen is turning to her family and friends, the person in Ben’s life is his mother,” the insider reportedly said at the time. “She is a constant rock for him. She had remained close to the family as well. She’s been there for him through this extremely difficult time.”

Clearly, he respects his mother. ”She is an exceptional woman,” the Gone Girl star once said to OK! magazine. “She has been my role model. She was a really attentive, loving mother and she always made it clear growing up that there is a right way and a wrong way to treat people and that they are not here to tend to my whims and desires.”

Ben and Jennifer Garner share son Samuel, 10, and daughters Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14. “He is really leaning on his mother for support,” the pal added. “Ben and his mom have always been very close.” Since the split, Ben has gone on to date Ana De Armas, and ultimately reunited with Jennifer Lopez, to whom he was previously engaged. Together with Jennifer’s twins Max and Emme, 14, they’ve formed a seamlessly blended family.  They married in 2022.

