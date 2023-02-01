Ben Affleck & His Mom Chris Pick Up His Son Samuel, 10, From Basketball Game: Photos

Ben Affleck bonded with his son Samuel, 10, and and his mother Chris Anne Boldt in Los Angeles! The Oscar winning actor, 50, was picking up his youngest son — who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50 — to his basketball game on Tuesday, January 31 in the Santa Monica area. Samuel looked adorable in his white and blue jersey and shorts, along with a pair of sneakers.

Meanwhile, Ben opted for an orange plaid jacket over a beige colored sweater, and blue Nike low dunks. The Gigli actor held onto a pair of red leather sneakers as he pulled a black luggage bag behind him as they seemingly walked back to his vehicle. Chris Anne, who resides in Ben’s hometown of Boston, joined her son and grandson on the outing in a burgundy sweater over white pants.

Chris has been seen occasionally visiting Ben and her grandchildren — including Seraphina, 14, and Violet, 17 — since Ben’s romantic reunion with wife Jennifer Lopez, 53. Back in Dec. 2021, the mom of both Ben and Casey Affleck was seen visiting just before Christmas as she embraced her eldest granddaughter Violet in Ben’s Pacific Palisades driveway.

Chris was, of course, also present at the couple’s wedding celebration with friends and family in Georgia last August. She reportedly fell in the water a day before the ceremony off of a private dock, but was fine after being taken to St. Joseph Candler Children’s Hospital in Savannah.

The wedding took place just weeks after “Bennifer” legally wed in Las Vegas in a last minute decision to become Mr. and Mrs. Affleck. Jennifer later explained they made the decision the morning off to obtain their marriage license in Nevada — nearly 20 years after she first joked that’s how she would marry Ben during their initial engagement. They were joined by just her child Emme, 14, and Seraphina, as their witnesses to become husband and wife once and for all!