Ben Affleck & Son Samuel, 10, Bond Courtside At Lakers/Celtics Basketball Game: Photos

Bonding time! The actor and his son looked like they had a great time rooting for dad's favorite team.

By:
December 14, 2022 10:35AM EST
Sam Affleck, ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner and Ben AffleckJennifer Garner and Ben Affleck out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2019
Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena
Actress Jennifer Garner arrives with her daughter for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington France, Washington, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Image Credit: London Entertainment / SplashNews

Boys night! Ben Affleck and son Samuel, 10, fit in some bonding time together on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Boston-raised actor, 50, snagged courtside tickets to watch his team the Celtics play their rivals, the LA Lakers, at Crypto.com Arena besides his boy, who he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, 50.

Samuel Affleck, Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and son Sam, 10, watched the LA Lakers play dad’s beloved Boston Celtics on Dec. 13. (London Entertainment / SplashNews)

It looked like such a fun outing for the duo, who were dressed for the light LA chill. Ben and Sam both had their eyes glued on the game, hunching forward to get their best look at the action. Later on, as the Celts began to lead, Ben softened. Clearly amused, he pointed out something across the court to his son with a smile.

The Oscar-winner wore a warm brown jacket and blue jeans, but he showed his hometown pride in a pair of kelly green Nikes with metallic gold swooshes. Halfway through the game, he peeled off his coat to reveal a very coastal cream cableknit cardigan. Besides him, Sam watched the game with eager eyes. His look consisted of a red, black, and grey flannel with blue jeans and red/blue sneakers.

Samuel Affleck, Ben Affleck
Ben looked like he was having a great time with his son. (London Entertainment / SplashNews)

While the game was nail-biter, Ben’s team managed to eke out a win. The Celtics triumphed over the Lakers 122 to 118.

Ben and Sam’s boys outing comes as they continue to settle into life as a big blended family with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and her two kids, Max and Emme, 14. Sam’s new stepmom opened up about her connection with her stepkids, who also include Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, in an interview with Vogue, out last month.

“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” she said. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

