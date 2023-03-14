‘The Voice’ Exclusive: Kelly Clarkson & Blake Shelton Fight Over Mary Kate Connor, 17, After ‘Angelic’ Blind Audition

Mary Kate Connor takes the stage in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 14 episode of The Voice with a beautiful rendition of “Stars” by Grace & The Nocturnals. Right away, Kelly Clarkson voices her approval for Mary Kate.

Kelly and Blake Shelton both turn their red chairs for the 17-year-old from Ashburn, Virginia. Niall Horan doesn’t turn his chair, but he tells Mary Kate that it’s “incredible to hear so much power, so much control. You’re going to be around here for a long time.”

Kelly admits she “loved how beautiful and tender” Mary Kate’s performance was and says she sounds like a “younger Brandi Carlile.” Blake adds that Mary Kate’s voice’s “very soft and angelic.” He wants to tap into that Americana sound that’s prevalent in the Virginia area. “You can hear it in your approach,” Blake says.

Blake asks Niall to do this impression of him for Mary Kate. Niall hilariously mimics Blake by saying the country singer’s line, “This is my last season of The Voice, and I would be honored if you were on my last ever Team Blake.” Niall absolutely nails his Blake impression.

Chance the Rapper tells Mary Kate that “Stars” was an “awesome song choice,” and that she has a “strong voice.” But now is the time for Mary Kate to make a decision. Will it be Team Kelly or Team Blake? Either way, she’s going to have one amazing coach on her hands.

Mary Kate is one of the younger singers to audition so far for The Voice season 23. Fifteen-year-old Ryley Tate Wilson auditioned for The Voice in the March 13 episode with a fantastic rendition of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” and got a 4-chair turn. He picked Niall as his coach. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.