Ryley Tate Wilson: 5 Things About The 15-Year-Old Standout Singer On ‘The Voice’

The Voice has found another viral frontrunner in season 23. Ryley Tate Wilson will be taking the stage during the March 13 episode of Blind Auditions and immediately becomes a singer that the coaches all want to help take to the next level. Ryley has one powerful voice — at only 15!

So, who is Ryley Tate Wilson? It’s evident that he could go very far in the competition. From his musical influences to his photography skills, here’s what you need to know about Ryley.

Ryley starts off strong with his rendition of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own.” Kelly Clarkson turns her red chair immediately, followed by Niall Horan. Blake Shelton and Chance the Rapper turn as well, giving the 15-year-old that coveted 4-chair turn. Kelly and Niall are on their feet throughout the performance. “That was the best audition we’ve seen here by a long shot,” Niall declares.

2. Ryley is from Alabama.

Ryley hails from Montgomery, Alabama. The teenager recently attended prom! He joins fellow Montgomery native D Smooth his season on The Voice.

3. Ryley already has a song out.

The singer released the song “Anna Magdelena” in 2022. He described the genre as “acoustic pop,” which made Niall very happy. Niall pointed out that Ryley definitely has that “storyteller element” to his voice.

4. Ryley has “R&B influences.”

When asked about his musical inspirations, the 15-year-old said he looks to Steve Lacy, Ritt Momney, and Frank Ocean as his “R&B influences.”

5. Ryley is also a photographer.

On top of his amazing singing abilities, Ryley is a talented photographer. He has an entire Instagram page dedicated to his pictures. It appears that Ryley has decided to focus on his music since he hasn’t posted on the photography page since 2022, but there’s no denying that this kid has talent!