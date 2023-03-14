Nikki & Brie Bella Announce WWE Exit & Reintroduce Themselves As The ‘Garcia Twins’

A lot is changing professionally for Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. The 39-year-old twin sisters announced on March 14 that they’re leaving the WWE, so they’ll no longer be known as The Bella Twins. Instead, the siblings are returning to their birth names, Nikki Garcia and Bella Garcia, for their careers. They shared the big news in a Twitter video, writing, “Hi I’m Nikki Garcia, Hi I’m Brie Garcia. And we’re the Garcia Twins. Welcome to our next chapter!”

Nikki and Bella also announced their rebrand on the new episode of their Sirius XM show, which will now be called The Nikki & Brie Show. “Our listeners and everyone in the world right now is asking ‘Why?’ You had this amazing name that you got from your grandfather, Pop Pop, who’d always call us ‘my bellas, my bellas.’ And so why after 17 years is that gone?” Nikki said. “Brie and I almost 40, we’re gonna be 40 in November. We’re mothers, we’re entrepreneurs. We’re executive producers. We’re starring now, we’re hosting shows. And when our contracts, when our contract came up with WWE mutually we all knew like we just needed to head into this new chapter.”

Brie said, “I just wanna thank Brie Bella. Brie Bella, the character that, the name, all of it. That I have been the last, you know, pretty much almost, I don’t know, 16, 17 years. I am so excited to close that chapter on Brie Bella. Put that book to the side and open up a new one and see what Brie Garcia’s gonna do next.” HollywoodLife reached out to Nikki and Bella’s rep for comment, but we haven’t heard back.

Nikki and Brie have been known as The Bella Twins since 2007, when they made their debut in the WWE. They exited the WWE in 2019 to focus on other opportunities, including their reality show Total Bellas, which aired from 2016 to 2021. The sisters briefly returned to wrestling to compete in the 2022 Royal Rumble, the year after they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Nikki and Brie are also busy in life being moms. Nikki welcomed her first child, and Brie her second, just a day apart in Aug. 2020. Nikki shares her son Matteo, 2, with her husband Artem Chigvintsev, who was her partner on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars. Brie has two kids, daughter Birdie, 5, and son Buddy, 2, with her husband Bryan Danielson.