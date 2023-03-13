‘RHOP’s Karen Huger, 59, Stuns In A White Bikini On Vacation In Belize: Photos

Karen Huger also added a blue overshirt and white heels as she confidently posed near a banister outside in an area full of gorgeous palm trees.

March 13, 2023 11:16PM EDT
Karen Huger
Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Karen Huger, 59, flaunted her fit figure to her fans, in her latest Instagram posts. The Real Housewives of Potomac star was on vacation in Belize when she posed in a white bikini under an opened blue long-sleeved shirt. She also added white strappy heels to her look and had her long blonde hair flowing and down.

The beauty was standing on an outdoor porch with a banister around her, in two eye-catching photos, and a gorgeous scenery of a pool and palm trees could be seen behind her in the distance. “Belize owes me nothing! #ladamebykh #rhop,” she captioned one of the posts, which fans seemed to love. “Karen you look 18 years old,” one fan responded alongside heart-eyed emojis.

Some fans pointed out that the new snapshot was an inspiration for them. “Omg you look fabulous,” one fan shared, while another wrote, “Karen is the definition age is just a number. With proper care you stunt on em for life okurrrrr❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥💪🏾.” Others wished her a great vacation.

Karen’s latest photos come after she graced fans’ TV screens on an episode of Watch What Happens Live and on the recent RHOP season 7 reunion. The Bravo star, who is the mother of son Brandon, 35, and daughter Rayvin, 25, talked all things RHOP on Andy Cohen‘s talk show and also faced off against Charisse Jackson Jordan, in the conclusion of the reunion special, when she set the record straight about rumors of infidelity. When confronting Charisse, Karen slammed the accusations that she hooked up with strangers in bathrooms, and Charisse admitted she only said that because she thought Karen was also saying negative things about her, which she denied. The tension between them has been an ongoing point of interest in the latest season of RHOP.

The drama comes as Karen has remained married to her husband Raymond Huger since 1996. She first joined RHOP at the beginning of the series in 2016 and has remained on the show for all seven seasons.

