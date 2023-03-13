Cardi B Makes Out With Offset While Rocking Sexy Red Dress To Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Cardi B had her best “leading man” by her side at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Cardi, 30, joined her hubby, Offset, at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills for the annual Academy Awards celebration. The “Up” rapper was the quintessential “lady in red,” opting for an outfit that made it look like she was wrapped up in crimson. The sheer fabric even covered her head, giving her an air of mystique (and also amplifying her classic Hollywood glamour with her hair and jewelry.) Clearly, her look was irresistible to Offset, 31, as he had to get some love from his sweetheart.

Before going in to join the other A-listers at the party, Cardi and Offset kissed sweetly on the blue carpet. Cardi gave Offset some sweet kisses, cupping his face for this moment of PDA. Offset made sure to feel his wife’s back and backside during this warm embrace. Afterward, the couple took their love inside the facility, where they enjoyed some In-and-Out while chilling with their fellow stars.

Cardi and Offset made their own burger heaven by teaming up with McDonalds to launch “The Card B & Offset Meal.” The partnership celebrated how romantic partners tend to learn each other’s fast-food orders. “He likes a Quarter-Pounder,” Cardi B said in the commercial announcing the meal, “And a Hi-C. He’s a simple man.” Offset added that he’s happy to share his food – specifically, his fries – with Cardi. “What’s mine is hers. They don’t steal,” he says.

As with these other fast-food team-ups, McDonald’s launched a capsule collection. “New merch…. link in bio,” Cardi announced at the start of March, while modeling some of the pieces from the collection. One shirt read “Nice Buns,” which Cardi modeled along with a pair of black short-shorts and denim-covered boots.

Another piece was a distressed shirt that featured Offset and Cardi looking lovingly at each other. “Be the apple of my eye,” it read. Perhaps the most eye-catching piece was the pink shorts that bore the “Cardi B & Offset Meal” logo. She paired the booty shorts with a furry sweater that barely kept her ample chest back.