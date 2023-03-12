Oscar Blue Ribbons: The Meaning Behind Why Stars Are Wearing Them At Hollywood’s Biggest Night

Among the many fashion choices on Oscar night, one subtle accessory stood out -- the blue ribbon pin.

March 12, 2023 10:53PM EDT
As host Jimmy Kimmel led the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, Mar. 12, fans noticed among the high fashion, an accessory emerged — a simple blue ribbon pin. Major stars including Oscar winning Pinocchio director Guillermo Del Toro and nominee/previous winner Cate Blanchett rocked the simple pin. But what does it mean? Per Distractify, the pins, which have been seen at previous entertainment industry events, signify support for people displaced around the round — refugees. The ribbon is simply a chance to show solidarity with them, no matter their country of origin.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, the pins are #WithRefugees ribbons, and they originated from a partnership with their UNHCR Coalition. “The #WithRefugees Coalition is a powerful force for good inspiring work in solidarity with people forced to flee all over the world,” their official website explains. “The Coalition has a diverse membership including universities, foundations, faith-based organizations, youth groups, businesses and NGOs. A majority of its members do not have refugee support as an explicit part of their mandate but have taken steps to publicly support the refugee cause.”

The ribbons are a huge part of that. “Importantly, the Coalition members showcase practical ways of supporting refugees, especially in the fields of education, shelter, and employment,” the description continues. “With its diverse membership, the Coalition helps amplify a global message of tolerance and inclusion.” Fans will remember that Angelina Jolie  was prominently involved with the organization until late last year as a special envoy.

Blue ribbons have been seen and noted at previous events. Jamie Lee Curtis, who won Best Supporting Actress for her remarkable performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once noted during her appearance at the BAFTAs in February why she was rocking the simple, small, blue pin. “My friend Cate Blanchett is asking people to remind us all in the midst of all the season of shiny things that, of course, there are terrible refugee crises going on all over the world everywhere all at once, and we need to do our part,” she said at the time.

