Angelina Jolie Announces She’ll No Longer Be Special Envoy For The UN Refugee Agency After 21 Years

The 'Maleficent' actress is 'moving on' from her role with the organization, but shared that she'd focus on working with local groups.

By:
December 16, 2022 2:17PM EST
angelina jolie
View gallery
Angelina Jolie poses for photographers on arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Maleficent Mistress of Evil' in central London on Maleficent Mistress of Evil Premiere, London, United Kingdom - 09 Oct 2019
James Haven Barbara Voight Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight at the 1986 Academy Awards 03-1986 Angelina Jolie and Family at the 1986 Oscars
Jon Voight with Daughter Angelina Jolie and Son James Haven Oscars Awards Ceremony, Los Angeles, America - 1988
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie stepped down as a special envoy for the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Friday, December 16. The actress, 47, released a joint statement with the organization, sharing that 21 years after beginning her work there, she would change her focus, but she pledged to keep on doing all she could to help refugees.

The Girl, Interrupted star began her statement by thanking everyone she’s worked to do good with. “I am grateful for the privilege and opportunity I have had to work with so many outstanding and dedicated UNHCR field officers and other colleagues doing lifesaving work globally, and to serve as Special Envoy,” she said. “I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people.”

Angelina smiles for a photo after a meeting with the UNHCR. (Shutterstock)

She concluded by saying that she felt like over two decades after beginning working with the international group, she wanted to change her focus. “After 20 years working within the UN system I feel it is time for me to work differently, engaging directly with refugees and local organisations, and supporting their advocacy for solutions,” she said.

Angelina has been an ambassador for the UNHCR since 2001. She’s traveled the globe helping to spread awareness of the hardships that refugees all over the world experience, and has regularly made donations and helped to raise money for different organizations that give aid to refugees. She chronicled some of her work in her 2003 memoir Notes from My Travels: Visits with Refugees in Africa, Cambodia, Pakistan, and Ecuador. Besides the book, Angelina regularly posts about her humanitarian work on her Instagram. The press release from Angelina and the UNHCR highlighted that she had been on 60 field missions and noted that she’d continue to work with refugees.

Angelina speaks after visiting Syrian refugees in 2016. (Shutterstock)

UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi also highlighted how much the actress has done during her time with the UNHCR. “After a long and successful time with UNHCR, I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision. I know the refugee cause will remain close to her heart, and I am certain she will bring the same passion and attention to a wider humanitarian portfolio. I look forward to our continued friendship,” he said.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad