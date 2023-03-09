Scheana Shay Seen At Gym In 1st Photos Amid Legal Drama With Raquel Leviss

Sweating it out! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, 37, was spotted outside of the gym in Los Angeles one day after her co-star Raquel Leviss, 28, filed a restraining order against her. During the outing, the brunette beauty rocked a casual ensemble that featured dark-green leggings, an oversized sweater, and workout sneakers. The 37-year-old appeared serious as she exited the workout facilities and carried her iPhone in hand.

The outing comes just one day after the 28-year-old TV personality filed a restraining order against her former BFF for allegedly “punching” her in the face. The Los Angeles court documents obtained by HollywoodLife on Mar. 8, revealed that Raquel submitted photos of her face with a cut near her eye, as well as bruises. The temporary restraining order requires Scheana to maintain a distance of 100 feet from Raquel. In addition, Raquel reportedly submitted a police report to the New York City Police Department, as a result of the alleged altercation.

Later, on Mar. 9, Scheana’s attorney released a statement on her behalf, which stated that the altercation had been a “fabrication” and disputed the altercation altogether. “This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel, period,” attorney Neama Rahmani, said in the statement. “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months. Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.”

Raquel and Scheana allegedly got into an altercation following their Mar. 2 appearance on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live. The reported incident took place after Scheana found out about Raquel’s affair with co-star Tom Sandoval, 39. Tom and his now-ex, Ariana Madix, 37, were in a long-term relationship for nine years until they broke up on Mar. 3. Tom and Raquel have reportedly been seeing each other for “months” and it is set to play out on the current season of the hit Bravo TV show.

Yesterday, Raquel released a formal apology to Ariana via Entertainment Tonight. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she told the outlet. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.” That same day, Raquel was spotted out in Los Angeles looking “somber” amid reports that she is “ghosting” Tom following their affair, per Page Six.

Despite that, her statement did claim that their current relationship status is vague, at best. “Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been born out of a loving friendship,” she wrote on Thursday. “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be okay with being alone. I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.” The latest episode of Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules aired on Mar. 8, with the next set to air on Mar. 15.