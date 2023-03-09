Jenna Ortega Breaks Silence On Recent Wardrobe Malfunction At ‘Scream VI’ Premiere

Jenna Ortega has entered the chat. The Scream VI actress, 20, revealed why she had a blue stain (seen on her right neckline below) on her gorgeous Jean Paul Gaultier Couture dress she slayed in at the film’s March 6 premiere in Los Angeles in the caption of a slideshow of photos (seen here) she posted from the evening. “SCREAM VI premiere @screammovies,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtags “#tiffanyandco #sharpiestainwhogivesas–t, #imsosorryolivier.” The second to last hashtag seems to point out that Sharpie marker ink accidentally stained her dress, while the final hashtag referenced Olivier Rousteing, who designed the unique dress. Clearly, Jenna was not too upset about the blue stain, so hopefully, the dress’ designer is not too bummed, either!

Jenna’s dress was designed to look like a classic black blazer and white button-down combination that had been left slightly unbuttoned, leaving it low enough to wear as a dress. The white dress shirt created a plunging v-neck and served as the length of the short dress. The star paired the fun look with black heels, accessorized with a silver and white necklace, and added a pop of color with a red lip.

Social media users immediately noticed the stain on fan reposts of the outfit before Jenna addressed the drama. “I wish i knew the story behind the stain,” one fan stated under a side-by-side comparison of the dress on Jenna and the dress being worn by a runway model. Once Jenna shared pics of herself rocking the dress, another fan comically theorized that “the stain is actually a blue Verified check mark”. The Scream franchise’s official Instagram account also noticed the stain and suggested it was blood. “How well does the red carpet hide blood stains?” the account commented.

Jenna recently spoke about her fashion style and revealed that it was heavily impacted by the character that helped her gain mainstream fame: Wednesday. “When I was working on Wednesday, I suddenly only ever wore black,” she explained to New York Magazine’s The Cut in an interview published on March 1. “I didn’t know why. For some reason, my closet just lost all its color.”

She shared the same sentiment in an interview this week. “I do think that Wednesday changed my taste a lot. I have a hard time getting her off of me, at least clothing-wise,” she told InStyle on March 8. “[Wearing gothic clothing is] also something that I’ve always wanted to do. I just never felt like I could. I feel like there were always a lot of voices and opinions that I used to place too much value in.”