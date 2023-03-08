Reign Disick Gets Blonde Hair Makeover Like Mom Kourtney Kardashian: Before & After Photos

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the only member of her family going blonde! Her son Reign Disick was revealed to have also gone blonde in an Instagram Story from his dad Scott Disick. Scott, 39, shared a sweet photo of his son, 8, with a football in his hand, and he showed the Reign had a new look, matching his mom’s brand new blonde style.

The photo showed that Reign had gotten a much brighter hair color than his typical, natural dark brown hair. Scott also shared another photo with a close-up of his son’s profile, with a better look at his new blonde style. Aside from the new hair makeover, Reign also rocked a dark red hoodie and black sweatpants. Along with the cute photo, Scott wrote, “Laces Out.”

Reign’s brand new look came just a few days after his mom Kourtney, 43, revealed that she had dyed her hair in an Instagram post by her husband Travis Barker, 47, detailing his surgery after he broke one of his fingers. He deleted the shot where Kourt’s new hair was visible, but she flaunted the newly dyed, bob cut on her Instagram shortly after. The reality star showed off her brand new style in two posts, detailing an extravagant trip to Las Vegas.

Besides the fresh blonde look, Reign has experimented with a wide array of hairstyles over the years. Back in June 2022, Kourtney showed off a brand new punk rock-inspired look where her son rocked a spiked-up mohawk, complete with the sides of his head shaved, on her Instagram. Perhaps he was inspired by his step-dad Travis’ punk fashion sense, but he looked adorable in the photo.

Aside from bonding with his dad, Reign was recently spotted joining Kourtney and Travis, as well as his step-brother Landon, 19, for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, back on February 10, just a few days before Valentine’s Day. Reign sported a black suit for the family dinner with his mom and stepdad.