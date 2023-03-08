Ashlee Simpson Looks Unrecognizable With Short Black Hair Alongside Paris Hilton & More For New Campaign

Ashlee Simpson just starred in a new Marc Jacobs spring 2023 campaign promoting the Marc Jacobs Stam bag and we didn’t even recognize her. The 38-year-old debuted a new short black hairstyle with front bangs and opted to go completely makeup-free. Not only did Ashlee star in the campaign, but we got major Y2K throwback feels as Paris Hilton, Ashanti, and Selma Blair also starred in the shoot.

For the campaign, Ashlee had her short black hair, which ended at the nape of her neck and was in a mullet style, down and pin-straight while front bangs covered her forehead. She opted out of any makeup and added an oversized cropped denim jacket with a matching high-waisted denim midi skirt. She topped her look off with a white leather quilted bag and sky-high black leather platform heels.

Paris looked just as fabulous when she wore a super tiny white cropped corset top that put her toned abs and tiny waist on display. She styled the tiny bustier with a light purple denim cropped jacket, a matching low-rise denim skirt, the Stam bag, and a pair of white gloves. As for her glam, Paris had her blonde hair down and straight while the front was slicked back and pushed to the sides.

Ashanti slayed her look when she wore a skintight black knit strapless dress with a massive fluffy black knit cardigan tied around her waist. She styled the floor-length dress with a pink Stam quilted purse and elbow-length black leather gloves.

As for Selma, she looked amazing in sheer, thin icy blue silk pants styled with a matching tight long-sleeve turtleneck top. The peplum shirt had a fluffy insert around her waist and she topped her look off with matching gloves, a pink leather quilted purse, and edgy glam. Selma rocked a platinum blonde bob that was spiked out in all differed directions while opting out of any makeup.