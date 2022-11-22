Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz’s Son Bronx Turns 14 & Looks So Grown Up: New Photo

Ashlee Simpson‘s oldest child, Bronx, just turned 14 and is looking so grown up! The 38-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Monday, Nov. 21 to celebrate her son’s birthday with an adorable selfie smiling next to him as he looked stereotypically unamused. “BRONX happy birthday my grown boy. Can’t believe you are 14,” she wrote in the caption. “You are the kindest, and coolest. I am so lucky to be your mom.”

Ashlee’s ex-husband and Bronx’s father, Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz, 42, also took a moment to wish his son a happy birthday on his Instagram Story. “Happy birthday to my guy. Lucky to be your dad,” he wrote over a selfie with him.

Bronx even got his own photo on his aunt, Jessica Simpson‘s, Instagram page. In the photo, they smiled next to a sweet treat, and both Jessica and her nephew looked excited. “Happy 14th Birthday BX!!! I love you SO very much,” the 42-year-old singer and businesswoman captioned the snapshot. “You are a gift to everyone who is lucky enough know you, love you and be loved by you. Being your Aunt…has been…WILL ALWAYS BE…one of the most precious blessings of my life! Thank you for being YOU!”

Bronx is the eldest sibling of three on his father’s side. The “Centuries” hitmaker has two kids with longtime girlfriend Meagan Camper, daughter Marvel Jane, 4, and son Saint Lazslo, 8. Ashlee has two children with her husband, Evan Ross, the son of the legendary Diana Ross. They share a daughter, Jagger, 7, and a son, Ziggy Blue, 2.

Ziggy celebrated his second year of life on Oct. 29. “Happy birthday Ziggy Blu can’t believe you are 2! We love you so much,” the “Pieces of Me” singer captioned a cute carousel she shared to the ‘gram. The pictures she posted appeared to be from Ziggy’s Halloween-themed birthday bash complete with a purple and orange striped cake that had green icing dripping down the sides and adorable icing critters placed on the top.

Jagger celebrated her birthday in July, and Ashlee memorialized the day by sharing a slideshow of precious pics of her middle child. In one photo, she posed like an aspiring model in a French beret and a shirt emblazoned with the Eifel Tower. In another, she stuck her tongue out and held up the hang loose sign while wearing rainboots that were far too big for her little feet. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAGGER SNOW. You are the brightest light. We love you so much,” Ashlee captioned the post.