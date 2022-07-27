Ashlee Simpson’s Son Bronx, 13, Is Way Taller Than Her On Mother/Son Shopping Outing

Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz’s teenage son, Bronx Wentz, 13 is growing up so fast! The teenager, who looks just his mom, was photographed out with Ashlee on July 26. The mother/son duo paid a visit to Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Bronx was noticeably a head taller than Ashlee. He held onto a shopping bag as they walked side-by-side out of the store, with Bronx towering over his mom. Ashlee looked cool and casual for the outing, wearing dark pants, a black t-shirt and crossbody bag.

Ashlee and Pete got together in 2006 and were engaged by 2008. They were married in May of that year, less than one month after confirming the engagement. Two weeks after the wedding, Ashlee revealed that she was pregnant with the pair’s first child. Bronx was born on Nov. 20, 2008.

Unfortunately, Ashlee and Pete’s romance was fairly short-lived. Ashlee filed for divorce from Pete in Feb. 2011 and it was finalized the following November. In a 2015 interview with Howard Stern, Pete revealed that he and his ex share 50/50 custody of Bronx. “We’ve actually figured out a way to parent that way in a really good, healthy way,” he explained. “And we can be friends.”

View Related Gallery Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross: Cute Photos Of The Happy Couple Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson 61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019 Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson and Jagger Ross 'LOL Surprise! The Movie' Screening, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Oct 2021

Pete also admitted that he and Ashlee may have been too young when they decided to tie the knot. “I think it was a combination of all these factors at once, including being too young,” he said. “I think there’s an important thing where you know how to fight because you can fight with somebody and it’s not the end of everything. But if you don’t know how to have those arguments, then they become nuclear.”

In 2014, Ashlee married Diana Ross’ son, Evan Ross. The pair’s daughter, Jagger Snow Ross, 6, was born on July 30, 2015, followed by a son, Ziggy Blu Ross, 1, who was born in October 2020. Meanwhile, Pete has been with his now-girlfriend, Megan Camper, since 2011. Their son, Saint Wentz, 7, was born in 2014, and they have a daughter, Marvel Wentz, 4, who was born in 2018.