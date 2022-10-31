Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Rare Photo Of All 3 Of Her Kids For Son Ziggy’s 2nd Birthday

Ashlee Simpson Ross and husband Evan Ross, 34, both paid tribute to their son Ziggy over the weekend. The younger sister of Jessica Simpson took to Instagram on Saturday, October 29 and shared a rare family photo as they celebrated Ziggy’s 2nd birthday with a Halloween-themed birthday bash.

“Happy birthday Ziggy Blu can’t believe you are 2! We love you so much,” the singer, 38, captioned the adorable family snapshot. Ashlee looked stunning as usual as she dressed up in a simple black cat costume, complete with cute cat ears. She wore an all-black monochrome ensemble and finished off her low-key look with a pair of classic white Converse sneakers.

Ashlee opted for minimal makeup which highlighted her natural beauty. She wore her shiny dark locks down and styled her hair stick straight. Her husband of eight years looked handsome in a casual grey sweatshirt as he flashed a huge smile for the camera.

Also photographed in the group shot is the two kids she shares with Evan; daughter Jagger, 7, and son Ziggy. Ashlee’s eldest son was also pictured; Bronx Mowgli, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

In the sweet snapshot, Ashlee held the birthday boy in her arms as husband Evan stood behind her and son Bronx stood to her right. Daughter Jagger stood front and center of the group as she wore a cute blue Halloween costume. Ashlee shared several photos from the birthday festivities which included a colorful multi-tiered birthday cake adorned with tiny pumpkins, spider webs, a black cat, and full moon.

Ashlee’s mom Tina Simpson gushed over her adorable grandson on his big day. “Happy Birthday to Ziggy Blu … I can’t believe he is 2!!!!” she responded in the comments section of Ashlee’s social media post. Ziggy was dressed appropriately for the occasion in orange and black pumpkin themed shorts with a plain black tee.